AIADMK’s announcements are an eyewash: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: The announcements made by the AIADMK government ahead of the elections are nothing but an ‘eyewash’ as the party is fully aware of the fact that nothing can be done once the poll bugle is blown, said DMK MP Kanimozhi.

She held interactions with auto drivers, daily wage labourers, and sugarcane farmers during her one-day campaign as part of the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ outreach programme of DMK in Ambur on Saturday.

She said, “The AIADMK government has done nothing to fulfil the promises it made in the last ten years. Yet, it continues to make a slew of announcements until the announcement of election date.”

When questioned about the legislation passed to provide 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community, she said, “Every announcement is aimed at getting some political mileage ahead of the polls despite those in power knowing well that they can’t implement them.”