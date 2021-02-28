STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caste census to aid progress of all communities, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister lauds contributions of Chettiar community members to the society

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that his government was taking steps to conduct caste-wise census to ensure development of all communities in accordance with their proportionate population. In December last, the government had constituted a commission headed by retired judge A Kulasekaran to collect caste-wise data in Tamil Nadu. 

Speaking during a conference of the Desiya Chettiyargal Peravai, the Chief Minister said, “The AIADMK government is treading the path shown by Amma (J Jayalalithaa) whom everyone hails as the champion of social justice. So, we are striving for the upliftment of all communities.

Lauding contributions of Chettiar community to the society from time immemorial, Palaniswami said the State government had established the Tamil Nadu Linguistic Minorities Social and Economic Development Corporation to cater to the welfare of all linguistic minorities.

“The Desiya Chettiyargal Peravai was established by integrating more than 114 sub-sects of the Chettiar community. 25 lakh community members have registered with this association,” he added.

Champion of social justice
