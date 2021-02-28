STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK commences seat-sharing talks with allies for upcoming Assembly elections

IUML functionaries, led by national president KAM Kadher Mohideen, met with the committee helmed by former union minister T R Baalu at the DMK’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the city.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s seat-sharing committee held its first phase of talks for the upcoming Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Sunday. 

IUML functionaries, led by national president KAM Kadher Mohideen, met with the committee helmed by former union minister T R Baalu at the DMK’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the city. “We exchanged our views and we expect the seat-sharing agreement to be finalised on Monday evening,” Mohideen later told reporters.  

After IUML, the MMK team, MH Jawahirullah, met with the committee at Anna Arivalayam. Jawahirullah also expressed his hope that agreement will be finalised on Monday.

Meanwhile, the MDMK on Sunday constituted a committee led by deputy general secretary Mallai CA Sathya to hold seat-sharing talks with DMK ahead of the polls.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp