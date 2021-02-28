STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK likely to release its candidates' list in Tiruchy on March 10

Sources at DMK headquarters, Anna Ariyalayam, revealed that the party has received 8,000 applications so far to contest in the polls.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:23 PM

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is likely to release its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections at a public meeting in Tiruchy on March 10. The party had earlier scheduled its State conference in the city on March 14 but was forced to cancel the event due to the announcement of the poll date.

Tiruchy was selected as the venue as the city is considered a 'turning point location' for the Dravidian majors with many in the party believing that the DMK has achieved its goal of forming a government whenever, while out of power, it convened a state conference there.

However, with polls being scheduled earlier than expected, the party cancelled the conference but does not want to lose the venue – and the associated sentiment. As a result, it has decided to conduct a public meeting at the same venue and release the candidates' list there instead.

Sources at DMK headquarters, Anna Ariyalayam, revealed that the party has received 8,000 applications so far to contest in the polls. Interviews to identify candidates will begin on Tuesday and conclude on Saturday. With filing of nomination papers beginning March 12, it is expected that the party will announce its candidates on March 10.

Comments

