STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t believe EVM is 100% secure, says Rahul Gandhi

“I don’t believe EVMs are cent per cent secure as they are not accessible and are kept out of the reach of political parties,” he alleged.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trying his hand at salt pan labour near Kovangadu in Thoothukudi on Saturday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With little over a month left for the Assembly elections, the State has started showing symptoms of poll fever. On Saturday, the district played host to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and he said that there are many problems with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and he believes the machines are not 100 per cent secure. 

Interacting with lawyers at VOC College in the district, Gandhi said that he started suspecting the functioning of the EVM only after the BJP government at the Centre denied permission to the Congress party members to check the machines. “I don’t believe EVMs are cent per cent secure as they are not accessible and are kept out of the reach of political parties,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Swayam Seva Sangh (RSS), Gandhi said that the sangh has destroyed the institutional balance in the country. He also urged the lawyers to defend country from the “brutal attack” on its institutions and to restore democracy. 

On a question whether Congress had failed to choose the right candidates as many are under the scanner of Income Tax department, CBI and Enforcement Directorate, or falling prey to the horse trading, the Congress leader said the BJP’s monopoly on finances, media, and power has been ruining the fundamentals of the country.

“As a political person, I require institutional support, media, judiciary, parliament to address the issues. But they are now under the control of the BJP,” he said. Claiming that the RSS has penetrated deeply into the bureaucracy, judiciary, media and other operational units of the country, Gandhi said, “I did not know in 2014 that the institutional support would be pulled away.” 

CAA and Farm Laws
Gandhi said while the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is discriminatory, the controversial farm laws are poised to wreak havoc on the agriculture sector and would be beneficial to “the three corporates”.
On the incursion of the Chinese troops on the Indian borders, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister’s kneejerk remarks that none of the Chinese troops had stepped into the Indian soil and that everyone had withdrawn, reveals that India is scared of its neighbour.

Recalling that the Congress-led government had diplomatically dealt such an issue in 2013 and had made the Chinese troops return from occupied territory, Gandhi said, “Under this government, China is not going to return the occupied lands.” The Congress leader also said that he is useful to farmers, court, women, men and the poor of the country, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is useful to only two people - Ambani and Adani.

“The duo are using the Prime Minister to increase their wealth. But believe me, when time comes, I will throw them away,” he said. While campaigning at Cruz Fernandez statue, Gandhi attacked the AIADMK-BJP combine of belittling the Tamil language, cultures and traditions of Tamils. He visited salt pans at Kovangadu and interacted with the salt pan labourers on his way to Nanguneri. He also visited St John’s church at Nazareth and got blessings from priest Andrew Victor.

While campaigning at Sathankulam, Gandhi met J Percy, the kin of Jeyaraj and Beniks, who allegedly died in police custody, and consoled her. Percy gave a petition to the Congress leader seeking strict action against the accused police personnel.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu elections EVM
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp