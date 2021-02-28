STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even Opposition awestruck at our performance, signs off Palaniswami

During last Assembly session, CM profusely thanks Deputy CM, colleagues for cooperation

Published: 28th February 2021 03:18 AM

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and other AIADMK MLAs at former CM Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Saturday | p jawahar

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A reflective mood prevailed among AIADMK legislators during the four-hour-long concluding session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recalled how they rose from their humble beginnings, and how the late stalwarts of the party moulded them as leaders. In short, it was a reluctant farewell of sorts.  

AIADMK MLAs who raised queries during the Question Hour and during the other occasions, without fail, started their speech with a recount of their political journey, while the Speaker gave a lengthy account of the business conducted during the past five years. At the start of the session, the Speaker cautioned ministers to answer questions keeping in mind the fact that the model code of conduct was in place. Hence, all the ministers gave a uniform reply — “Your demand will be routed to the concerned department.” Opposition benches, once again, remained vacant.

Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK would win the upcoming elections and form the next government. Recalling how his government was speculated to last for only a few months, the CM said: “We have fulfilled the wishes of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, by implementing numerous welfare schemes for the people. Even the Opposition parties are awestruck at our performance.”

Profusely thanking Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his colleagues in the Cabinet for their cooperation in running the government, Palaniswami hailed his ministers for winning many awards at the national level for their performance. Besides thanking party MLAs for ensuring good governance, the Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to government officials for taking the government schemes to the people. 

Giving a quick recap of his government’s achievements over the past four years, Palaniswami said, “The government has earned the goodwill of the people by implementing many welfare schemes as well as solving many issues. The Amma government has resolved the five-decade-old Cauvery water dispute by expediting the legal battle. When Delta farmers were facing a crisis, the government acted as a protecting shield and announced those districts as Protected Agricultural Zone.

When they faced drought, our government came to their rescue again by extending relief assistance. When they suffered due to the cyclones last year, our government again, provided succour to them.” He further stated that the AIADMK government has made Tamil Nadu a power-surplus State and revolutionised the education sector by opening 11 new medical colleges, besides opening many law colleges.

“Three veterinary college cum research centres and many arts and science colleges and polytechnic colleges have also been opened in the State,” he said. Incidentally, the concluding session of the Assembly took place on a Full Moon Day, considered auspicious by many. 

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
Comments

