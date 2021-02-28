Karat couple takes on BJP in Tiruchy, Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/NAGAPATTINAM: Terming BJP leaders as “messengers of hate,” senior Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Saturday said the saffron party was focussed on “destroying the culture and diversity of the country.” She was speaking to the media at the CPI(M) office in Tiruchy.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for a change, and the DMK alliance will secure a massive victory in the upcoming election,” she said, while condemning the AIADMK for not opposing the Centre’s Farm Laws.

Speaking on Friday night in Nagapattinam, Politburo member Prakash Karat said Tamil Nadu has a democratic system that is far ahead of other States. “The rulers in Delhi want to suppress your rights. They want to impose Hindi language and Brahmanical culture on Tamil Nadu. After this elections, do you want a communal Hindutva government or a government which protects peoples’ rights?” he asked.