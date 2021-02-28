Need solutions to avoid delaying justice: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday highlighted the need to avoid inordinate delays in rendering justice. However, there is no silver bullet to such problems, he added, while speaking at the 11th convocation at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University.

“We must find systemic solutions. For better access, more courts, special benches and adequately-staffed courts... are required. Innovations like lok adalats and mobile courts have to be leveraged,” he stated.

“There is a pendency of nearly 4 crore cases in our judicial system.

Cases have accumulated over the years and most of them are petty cases in lower courts... Frequent adjournments can be avoided, and except in extraordinary situations, we can develop a Standard Operating Procedure that limits the number of adjournments to a reasonable number, like one or two,” he said, adding that PILs on trivial issues should not be allowed.