Rahul Gandhi finds ‘deep connect’ with Tamils

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Claiming that he could find a deep connection between himself and the people of Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi credited his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi for it. “When I see any child, mother or sister smiling, I feel happy. We (himself and the people of the State) have a long relationship to share. Maybe it is because what my father or grandmother did for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he told a gathering at Nanguneri.

He also said that he would have to learn Tamil and the State’s history better to understand the connection better. Gandhi said that even the poorest and the distressed in the State are leading a life with self-respect. “I feel TN is showing India the future direction. After seeing thousands of small and middle sized business, I am convinced that we will be a challenge to Chinese industry.

We have dynamic youngsters with unbelievable energy and dreams but we have massive unemployment,” he said. On rising fuel prices, Gandhi said that a government is supposed to tax the rich and support the poor. “But in India, it is just the opposite. It doesn’t matter what happens in global oil market. In India fuel prices keep increasing. In the current scenario, no job could be offered. Prime Minister Modi can’t scare me or control me as I am not corrupt. I can stand against him and say truth,” he said.

Gandhi expressed that nobody other than the people can control the destiny of Tamil Nadu. “Unlike Modi, I have read your history. I am confident that we will show a new direction to the people. We will use the full potential of youth and show it to the rest of the country,” he added.