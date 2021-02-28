STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi finds ‘deep connect’ with Tamils

After seeing thousands of small and middle sized business, I am convinced that we will be a challenge to Chinese industry.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Claiming that he could find a deep connection between himself and the people of Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi credited his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi for it. “When I see any child, mother or sister smiling, I feel happy. We (himself and the people of the State) have a long relationship to share. Maybe it is because what my father or grandmother did for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he told a gathering at Nanguneri.

He also said that he would have to learn Tamil and the State’s history better to understand the connection better. Gandhi said that even the poorest and the distressed in the State are leading a life with self-respect. “I feel TN is showing India the future direction. After seeing thousands of small and middle sized business, I am convinced that we will be a challenge to Chinese industry.

We have dynamic youngsters with unbelievable energy and dreams but we have massive unemployment,” he said. On rising fuel prices, Gandhi said that a government is supposed to tax the rich and support the poor. “But in India, it is just the opposite. It doesn’t matter what happens in global oil market. In India fuel prices keep increasing. In the current scenario, no job could be offered. Prime Minister Modi can’t scare me or control me as I am not corrupt. I can stand against him and say truth,” he said. 

Gandhi expressed that nobody other than the people can control the destiny of Tamil Nadu. “Unlike Modi, I have read your history. I am confident that we will show a new direction to the people. We will use the full potential of youth and show it to the rest of the country,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Elections Tamils
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp