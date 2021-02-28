Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: MK Stalin vies for hat-trick from Kolathur constituency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin is set to contest from the Kolathur assembly constituency for the third time for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Stalin, on Sunday, reached the party headquarters along with thousands of cadres and filed an application to contest from the Kolathur assembly constituency.

Before the 2011 elections, Stalin used to contest from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency. Stalin won the elections in 2011 and 2016 and is vying to repeat the same during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The application was filed a day prior to his birthday on March 1.

This also comes as DMK’s youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin had submitted his application to contest from Chepauk. Chepauk has been represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi thrice.

It may be recalled that already more than hundreds party functionaries have submitted applications for Stalin to contest from the Kolathur constituency.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 in a single phase, and the results will be announced on May 2.