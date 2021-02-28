Three dead in two different accidents 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IAS aspirant and two farmers were killed in separate accidents in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Friday evening. According to police, two farmers - Ethiraj (68) and Sivashankaran (78), from Maduranellore village near Walajabad - were on a motorcycle and got knocked down by a lorry when they were trying to cross the Walajabad-Tambaram road.

Ethiraj, who was driving the two-wheeler, died on the spot, while Sivashankaran succumbed to injuries that night at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem. The Walajabad police registered a case and said the driver of the lorry escaped. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, a 23-year-old IAS aspirant was knocked down by a car and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as S Kavin Kumar, from Tiruvannamalai. He was staying in Chennai and preparing for the civil service exams.

On Friday evening, while Kumar and his friend Aadhavan (23) were travelling by bike to Tiruvannamalai on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, a speeding car knocked down their vehicle from behind. Kumar, who was riding pillion, sustained head injuries and died on the spot, while Aadhavan suffered leg fractures.

Kumar’s body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The Chengalpattu Taluk Police registered a case and booked the car driver, Raveendran (60) for speeding. An investigation is on.