WATCH | Burglars steal ATM machine in Tamil Nadu's Uthukuli

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a shocking turn of events, a few unidentified men stole an ATM machine in Uthukuli on Sunday morning.

According to a police source, four unidentified men entered a PSU bank located in Sircar periyapalayam along the Uthukuli Road early morning on Sunday.

They sprayed chemicals on the CCTV cameras inside the ATM room and towed the machine out.

In a shocking turn of events, four unidentified men entered a PSU bank in Sircar periyapalayam, along the Uthukuli Road in Tamil Nadu & stole an ATM machine. @xpresstn



Read more: https://t.co/dsyFBYA4Y8 pic.twitter.com/AgkojJf7kX — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 28, 2021

Within a few seconds, they loaded the machine on a large car and fled the location.

After a few residents informed the police and bank officials, a team of cops arrived on the spot and later forensic experts visited the area and lifted finger prints.

Meanwhile the vehicle used to pick up the ATM machine was found abandoned near Vijayamangalam. A case has been registered in Uthukuli police station.