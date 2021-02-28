STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Burglars steal ATM machine in Tamil Nadu's Uthukuli

According to a police source, four unidentified men entered a PSU bank located in Sircar periyapalayam along the Uthukuli Road early morning on Sunday.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:37 AM

A man can be seen towing away an ATM machine in Tamil Nadu.

A man can be seen towing away an ATM machine in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a shocking turn of events, a few unidentified men stole an ATM machine in Uthukuli on Sunday morning.



They sprayed chemicals on the CCTV cameras inside the ATM room and towed the machine out.

Within a few seconds, they loaded the machine on a large car and fled the location.

After a few residents informed the police and bank officials, a team of cops arrived on the spot and later forensic experts visited the area and lifted finger prints.

Meanwhile the vehicle used to pick up the ATM machine was found abandoned near Vijayamangalam. A case has been registered in Uthukuli police station.

Comments

