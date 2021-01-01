STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK will rely on its strength and shall not exploit others’ weakness: Stalin

I do not intend to break the AIADMK. The DMK will rely on its strength and not exploit weakness of others,” Stalin said in a video address to supporters in Ariyalur and Perambalur.

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday said he would bank on his strength and not rely on others’ weaknesses.“Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK cannot be broken even if 1,000 Stalins tried to.

I do not intend to break the AIADMK. The DMK will rely on its strength and not exploit weakness of others,” Stalin said in a video address to supporters in Ariyalur and Perambalur. “DMK is not trying to stop distribution of Rs 2500 Pongal gift. In fact, we had, in April itself, suggested to the government to give Rs 5000 to people,” he added.

“The year 2021 will be the dawn of the new beginning,” Stalin said. The DMK chief went on to list projects brought by him to Chennai when he was the Mayor and schemes when he was the 
Deputy Chief Minister.

“During the lockdown, the DMK, through its Ondrinaivom Vaa scheme, reached out to people in need. We gave them food, groceries, vegetables and medicines,” Stalin said. The meeting was streamed at 14 places in Ariyalur and seven  places in Perambalur.

As many as 200 senior members of the DMK in Ariyalur and 220 in Perambalur were rewarded during the meeting. Ariyalur district secretary SS Sivasankar, Perambalur district secretary Kunnam C Rajendran and functionaries were present

DMK seeks Modi’s intervention 
Chennai: Former Union minister and DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu on Thursday urged the Union government to take steps to prevent the Sri Lankan government from abolishing provincial councils in the island nation. In a press statement, Baalu condemned the Sri Lankan government for its move and expressed disappointment over the lethargic attitude of the Centre over the activities of Rajapaksa brothers. Baalu urged urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue as it will have a detrimental effect on India- Sri Lanka relations.

