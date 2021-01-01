STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fewer chances of advancing Assembly elections in TN: CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday indicated that there were fewer chances of advancing the general elections to the State Assembly, since the identification of sites for establishing more polling booths to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection would take time.

Answering queries of reporters at the Secretariat, the CEO said due to the looming virus threat, each polling booth would have a maximum of 1,000 voters. As such, the number of booths in the State might go up to 95,000 and works for identifying sites for new booths would begin soon, he said.

Additional polling booths will mean getting more Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Sahoo said the extra EVMs would be procured from States like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The CEO said Form 12 (D) would be issued to voters above the age of 80 and the physically challenged people, who would be opting for postal ballots. These voters have to fill in the application forms and hand them over to the booth level officer. The Standard Operating Procedures for this process would be issued soon, he added.

Announcement of tn board exam dates only after poll schedule
Chennai: School Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan, said on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu State Board examination dates would be announced only after the dates for the Assembly polls were fixed. Meanwhile, teachers and students have urged the State to release the revised syllabus for exams 

