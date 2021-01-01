STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor, CM, leaders extend New Year wishes

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended new year greetings to people of Tamil Nadu. “Let us resolve to work together towards building a united, prosperous and healthy India and Tamil Nadu.

May the new year be an occasion to make a fresh beginning and renew our resolve for individual as well as collective growth. Let us inculcate in ourselves love, compassion, tolerance and work towards creating an inclusive society,” Purohit said in his message. 

In a message, Palaniswami said, “Let this new year continue to provide prosperous life and sustained growth to the people of Tamil Nadu.  The State government has been treading the path shown by Amma (J Jayalalithaa) and striving to become the numero uno State in the country. It has been trying to achieve a status wherein there is no one in Tamil Nadu who is below the poverty line.  

The State has been receiving awards for its achievements in all key departments.” BJP State president L Murugan said, “In the new year, the entire world should be free from Covid completely.  My new year wishes for people of Tamil Nadu.” DMK president MK Stalin said, “I wish the new year fulfils the expectations of all people.”

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan stated in his message, “We hope that the bitterness of the past year will be removed and happiness prevails all over in the coming year.” PMK founder S Ramadoss said in his message, “The new year must be a new renaissance in politics and social justice.” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran also wished people.

AIADMK seeks action against Stalin, 19 DMK leaders
Chennai: The AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint against 20 DMK leaders, including party president MK Stalin, Durai Murugan, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin, seeking action against them for spreading canards against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the government through grama sabha meetings to gain political mileage.  

AIADMK spokesperson and joint secretary of the party’s legal wing RM Babu Murugavel lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police against the DMK leaders. “The DMK leaders, including Stalin, have been intentionally distributing pamphlets containing false and baseless allegations against the Chief Minister and the government,” Murugavel said.

The Opposition leaders, he added, have been spreading incorrect and unscrupulous statistical reports against the government in contradiction to reports with a malafide intention to gain political mileage during the 2021 Assembly elections.  “Despite repeated warnings and the restraint/gag order passed by Madras HC on Stalin not to pass any unfounded allegation and comment upon the Chief Minister without any proof, the DMK leader has been violating the order by carrying on with his false propaganda,” Murugavel said. The DMK leaders have also violated a Government Order and convened illegal grama sabha meetings, he added.

