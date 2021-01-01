STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six held under POCSO Act in 4 separate sexual assault cases

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday in four separate cases for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls in different parts of the city. 

Published: 01st January 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested on Wednesday in four separate cases for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls in different parts of the city. In Madipakkam, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly letting her paramour rape and impregnate her eldest daughter, aged around 15.

The Madipakkam all-women police said the woman, who was living separately after separating from her husband, had an affair with 32-year-old Sekar, a painter. During his regular visits to her house, the man sexually abused the girl and impregnated her.

The police said that though the girl complained to her mother, the woman didn’t lodge a complaint. The girl told her uncle she was pregnant, and the uncle filed a police complaint, based on which an investigation was launched. The girl gave birth to a boy at a rehabilitation centre in October, an officer said. The girl’s mother and Sekar were arrested on Wednesday.

In another case, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the two-year-old daughter of his lover, who had separated from her husband. The accused was identified as Ajay, a resident of Korattur.

Meanwhile, the Guindy all-women police arrested a middle-aged man who impregnated a minor in the locality, and his paramour. The police said the woman helped the man rape the girl. The arrested persons are Jesuraaj and Kuppammal. The MKB Nagar police arrested a 65-year-old man for alleged misbehaviour with a six-year-old girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act sexual assault Minor girls
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp