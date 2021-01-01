Six held under POCSO Act in 4 separate sexual assault cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested on Wednesday in four separate cases for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls in different parts of the city. In Madipakkam, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly letting her paramour rape and impregnate her eldest daughter, aged around 15.

The Madipakkam all-women police said the woman, who was living separately after separating from her husband, had an affair with 32-year-old Sekar, a painter. During his regular visits to her house, the man sexually abused the girl and impregnated her.

The police said that though the girl complained to her mother, the woman didn’t lodge a complaint. The girl told her uncle she was pregnant, and the uncle filed a police complaint, based on which an investigation was launched. The girl gave birth to a boy at a rehabilitation centre in October, an officer said. The girl’s mother and Sekar were arrested on Wednesday.

In another case, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the two-year-old daughter of his lover, who had separated from her husband. The accused was identified as Ajay, a resident of Korattur.

Meanwhile, the Guindy all-women police arrested a middle-aged man who impregnated a minor in the locality, and his paramour. The police said the woman helped the man rape the girl. The arrested persons are Jesuraaj and Kuppammal. The MKB Nagar police arrested a 65-year-old man for alleged misbehaviour with a six-year-old girl.