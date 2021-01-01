Three jumbos from AP stray into Vellore sugarcane fields, 30 staff deployed to chase them away

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE/RANIPET: Three elephants believed to have strayed from the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been entering sugarcane fields in Thengal village near Ponnai bordering Vellore and Ranipet districts triggering panic among villagers.

The pachyderms were sighted early on Friday. Local villagers tried in vain to chase them away before alerting forest department personnel.

“Some locals had seen the elephants crossing Thengal road early in the morning. They tried to chase them away but could not,” said M Sarathkumar, a villager.

Forest department officers, including Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Muralidharan and Forest Range Officer, Arcot Range, N Kandasamy, rushed to the spot and swung into action to chase the elephants away.

A contingent of 30 personnel has been deployed in the area for the operation.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Bhargav Teja stated that he has been in touch with his counterpart in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh regarding the operation to drive the elephants back into the neighbouring state.

“I have been in touch with the Chittoor DFO regarding the operation to drive the elephants away. I hope we can chase them back into the AP forests in the night,” he told The New Indian Express.

He added that crop damage would be compensated after assessing the extent.

It is for the first that the elephants have taken this uncharted route to stray into Thengal which falls under Arcot Forest Range.

“There is no precedent of elephants moving here. They have never ever come so far. The elephants have come through Bommasamudram before reaching Thengal,” another officer said.