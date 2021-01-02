Black day observed, farmers to continue stir

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers took pledge at various places in the district to continue the protest against farm laws. In a village near Mullaikkudi the farmers observed the new year as a black day to register their protest.

Farmers who gathered under the banner of All India Farmers Struggle committee (AIKSCC) also resolved to boycott products of corporate companies. Sami Natararajan, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association spoke among the protesters.

In Mullaikkudi village near Tirukkattupalli, the farmers observed the new year as black day against the farm laws and staged a protest inside a paddy field with black towels. They demanded repeal of farm laws and Electricity (amendment) bill.