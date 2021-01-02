Five lakh farmers to get Rs 600 crore aid for crop losses during cyclones Nivar, Burevi: EPS

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 600 crore relief assistance to around five lakh farmers who lost agricultural and horticultural crops over 3,10,589.63 hectares during the heavy rains and winds caused by the cyclones Nivar and Burevi recently. He has substantially hiked the assistance to farmers above the amount prescribed in the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said the relief assistance (input subsidy) of Rs 600 crore would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers from January 7. The additional amount granted by the Chief Minister as input subsidy would be borne by the Tamil Nadu government.

Palaniswami also pointed out that as per the NDRF guidelines, farmers who hold up to two hectares alone could get the relief assistance. However, since all farmers have lost their livelihood this time, the relief assistance would be given to all farmers in the entire extent of lands affected by the cyclones.

The Chief Minister said as per the NDRF guidelines, only Rs 13,500 per hectare is allowed as input subsidy for rainfed and assured irrigated paddy crops besides other assured irrigated crops. This would be hiked to Rs 20,000 per hectare. Similarly, the input subsidy for all rainfed crops (except rainfed paddy) which stands at Rs 7,410 would be hiked to Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, the input subsidy would be hiked from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000.

Palaniswami said heavy losses to human lives and cattle stock were avoided due to the precautionary measures taken by the state government. However, due to heavy rains and winds caused by the cyclones, infrastructure for many key departments like electricity, highways and municipal administration had faced huge losses.

The central team made an on the spot assessment of damages caused by Cyclone Nivar on December 8 and 9 and the damages caused by Cyclone Burevi on December 28, 29 and 30. The Chief Minister said the state government has sought Rs 3,750.38 crore and Rs 1,514 crore towards restoration measures in the areas affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi respectively.