STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four special trains including Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi to be introduced from January 4

Southern railway announced that four reserved special trains will be introduced from January 4, connecting various parts of the State and neighbouring States.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that four reserved special trains will be introduced from January 4, connecting various parts of the State and neighbouring States. According to a press statement, Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Special will be operated six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will leave Chennai at 6 am and reach Mysuru at 1 pm. In return direction, Mysuru - Chennai Central Shatabdi Special will leave Mysore at 2.15 pm and reach Chennai at 9.25 pm. The Shatabdi specials will be operated until further advice. 

The Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Special Train will leave Chennai at 7.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 1.40 pm. In return journey, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Central Daily Super-Fast Special Train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 2.50 pm and reach Chennai at 8.55 pm. The trains will stop at all the stations where the regular Brindavan Express stops. While going towards Bengaluru, the train will stop at Bangalore Cantonment additionally and while moving towards Chennai, the train will have additional stoppage at Perambur. The Tirunelveli - Palakkad Daily Special will Tirunelveli at 11.15 pm on and from January 4 and reach Palakkad at 12.50 pm the next day. In return direction, Tirunelveli Daily Special will leave Palakkad at 4.05 pm on and from January 5 and reach Tirunelveli at 4.55 am. 

The Tirunelveli- Palakkad Daily Special Train will have additional stoppage at Kilakadayam. The Palakkad - Tirunelveli Daily Special Train will have additional stoppages at Kilikollur and Pavurchathiram.

The Tiruchchirappalli - Rameswaram daily special train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 7 am on and from January 4 and reach Rameswaram at 12.15 pm. Similarly, in return direction Rameswaram - Tiruchchirappalli Daily Special Train will leave Rameswaram at 2.35 pm on and from January 4 and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 8.05 pm the same day.  All the trains will be operated until further advice and advance reservation for the above special trains are open, said statement from railways. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Shatabdi Express
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp