Four special trains including Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi to be introduced from January 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that four reserved special trains will be introduced from January 4, connecting various parts of the State and neighbouring States. According to a press statement, Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Special will be operated six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will leave Chennai at 6 am and reach Mysuru at 1 pm. In return direction, Mysuru - Chennai Central Shatabdi Special will leave Mysore at 2.15 pm and reach Chennai at 9.25 pm. The Shatabdi specials will be operated until further advice.

The Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Special Train will leave Chennai at 7.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 1.40 pm. In return journey, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Central Daily Super-Fast Special Train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 2.50 pm and reach Chennai at 8.55 pm. The trains will stop at all the stations where the regular Brindavan Express stops. While going towards Bengaluru, the train will stop at Bangalore Cantonment additionally and while moving towards Chennai, the train will have additional stoppage at Perambur. The Tirunelveli - Palakkad Daily Special will Tirunelveli at 11.15 pm on and from January 4 and reach Palakkad at 12.50 pm the next day. In return direction, Tirunelveli Daily Special will leave Palakkad at 4.05 pm on and from January 5 and reach Tirunelveli at 4.55 am.

The Tirunelveli- Palakkad Daily Special Train will have additional stoppage at Kilakadayam. The Palakkad - Tirunelveli Daily Special Train will have additional stoppages at Kilikollur and Pavurchathiram.

The Tiruchchirappalli - Rameswaram daily special train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 7 am on and from January 4 and reach Rameswaram at 12.15 pm. Similarly, in return direction Rameswaram - Tiruchchirappalli Daily Special Train will leave Rameswaram at 2.35 pm on and from January 4 and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 8.05 pm the same day. All the trains will be operated until further advice and advance reservation for the above special trains are open, said statement from railways.