New Year revellers in Puducherry take to street dancing

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: New Year was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Puducherry amidst several restrictions. As many as 10,000 people thronged the beach, which was less compared to previous year. A good number of people could not be allowed on the Beach Road because it reached the limit. They mostly gathered near the gates on the bylanes and danced in the parallel streets welcoming the New year. People coming to beach were subjected to thermal screening and children dresses bore tags.

The beach road was divided into 10 zones and around 1,000 people were allowed in each zone. When resistance came from people, police found it difficult to enforce social distancing and resorted to mild lathicharge.

However there was no such screening of people who gathered on the lanes and bylanes.The trade and business community were happy to find the good response. “The tourist turnout is more than what we expected . Compared to last year, they are less, but we are having good business after 10 months, “ said S Balou, General Secretary of Puducherry Traders Association. Shops and restaurants have been doing good business.

With weekend coming up, some of the tourists would be leaving only on Sunday. “ Most of the hotels were nearly full with only a few cancellation. The police did a good job with parkings and regulations,” said Anand Gandhiraj, Treasurer of Puducherry Hotel association. Midnight and early morning masses were held in churches. People thronged ManakulaVinayaga Temple.