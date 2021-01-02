Puducherry CM proposes Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift to ration card holders, seeks Lt Guv's nod

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy proposed to give Rs 1,000 to each ration card holder as Pongal gift and urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to grant her approval.

The proposal is under process, the CM said and urged the Lt Governor to expedite it in a letter to her.

In a statement, Narayanasamy said the Tamil Nadu government has provided Rs 2,500 per ration card as Pongal gift. Puducherry is unable to match Tamil Nadu due to the poor financial situation.

The government has also sent a file for providing people free rice for five months, the CM further said, adding that the Lt Governor has approved it but only for three months. He urged Bedi to give her nod for the rest two more as well.