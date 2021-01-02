Puducherry to conduct dry run of Covid vaccination in four hospitals

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/ TIRUNELVELI: As part of the pan-India dry run for Covid vaccination, Puducherry will also conduct the exercise at four hospitals on Saturday. It will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital and ESI Hospital, Gorimedu, health officials said.

With the nation getting ready for vaccination, a dry run will help the government assess how ready each State is for Covid immunisation. Besides, it will also bring out any shortcomings in the vaccination drive, and avoid difficulty during the actual immunisation process.

The dry run will test the planned operations, including entry of necessary data in Co-WIN - an online platform for monitoring the delivery of vaccine, deployment of team members and recipients. It also includes mock drills, testing of beneficiaries, checking cold storage, transportation arrangements at the immunisation site and ensuring physical distancing.

As per the detailed checklist provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), beneficiaries (health workers) will be given dummy vaccines at different locations. Beneficiaries will be pre-identified and an SMS will be sent to them in advance with the name of the vaccinator and the time of the immunisation. Post the vaccination, a report will be prepared for the State Task Force (STF) to review, give feedback, and submit to the MoHFW.

Three locations in Nellai

A team of district health officials, on Friday, inspected the locations in the district, chosen to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking to TNIE, health officials said that three locations – Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre and Primary Health Centre in Reddiyarpatti –have been chosen for conducting the dry run on January 2. “The officials deployed at the centres will have the details of all the people to be vaccinated at the respective centre,” they said. Sources said each person will be verified, vaccinated, will be monitored for 30 minutes before they are allowed to go. “They will receive a message in their mobile phone after vaccination,” they added.