STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry to conduct dry run of Covid vaccination in four hospitals

Sources said each person will be verified, vaccinated, will be monitored for 30 minutes before they are allowed to go.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

covid_vaccine

For representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/ TIRUNELVELI: As part of the pan-India dry run for Covid vaccination, Puducherry will also conduct the exercise at four hospitals on Saturday. It will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital and ESI Hospital, Gorimedu, health officials said. 

With the nation getting ready for vaccination, a dry run will help the government assess how ready each State is for Covid immunisation. Besides, it will also bring out any shortcomings in the vaccination drive, and avoid difficulty during the actual immunisation process.  

The dry run will test the planned operations, including entry of necessary data in Co-WIN - an online platform for monitoring the delivery of vaccine, deployment of team members and recipients. It also includes mock drills, testing of beneficiaries, checking cold storage, transportation arrangements at the immunisation site and ensuring physical distancing.

As per the detailed checklist provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), beneficiaries (health workers) will be given dummy vaccines at different locations. Beneficiaries will be pre-identified and an SMS will be sent to them in advance with the name of the vaccinator and the time of the immunisation. Post the vaccination, a report will be prepared for the State Task Force (STF) to review, give feedback, and submit to the MoHFW.

Three locations in Nellai 

A team of district health officials, on Friday, inspected the locations in the district, chosen to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccine.  Speaking to TNIE, health officials said that three locations – Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre and Primary Health Centre in Reddiyarpatti –have been chosen for conducting the dry run on January 2. “The officials deployed at the centres will have the details of all the people to be vaccinated at the respective centre,” they said. Sources said each person will be verified, vaccinated, will be monitored for 30 minutes before they are allowed to go. “They will receive a message in their mobile phone after vaccination,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp