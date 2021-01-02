Tamil Nadu: 1.6 crore to get Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu government has planned to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to as many as 1.6 crore people in 2021, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said the target of the vaccine is 20 per cent across the country. During the first phase, six lakh healthcare workers would be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine across the state.

Simultaneously, he said, the vaccines would be administered to others based on the availability in a phased manner.

On Saturday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar oversaw the proceedings of the dry-run Covid vaccination special camp conducted at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Speaking to the media persons, he said the health department organised a mock drill at a total of 17 centres in five districts on Saturday to examine if the proceedings in the vaccination camp are going as planned.

He added, "We have identified around 47,200 centres across the state where we could organise special camps on vaccination. For this, nearly 21,200 health staff have been trained."

Speaking about the cold storage units, Vijayabaskar said the department has the cold storage capacity for two crore vaccines in Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, the health department said the healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years, and also with non-communicable diseases would be administered vaccines at priority.