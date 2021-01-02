TN ex-serviceman performs yoga on bed of nails to raise awareness on fighting COVID-19

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 41-year-old ex-serviceman has performed Shanthi asana by lying on a bed of nails for half an hour to create awareness on how yoga can help beat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

K Sureshbabu, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, performed the asana on a bed of 2,555 nails in the presence of locals at Kriya Baba Ashram in the temple town on Saturday.

More stunning was the fact that he made his son, Trannith SS, sit on his body and perform Padmasana even as he was in the supine posture.

Incidentally, he began practising yoga just after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country and mastered it in a few months.

“My curiosity about yoga grew only after the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, I have been practising it earnestly. That gave me the courage to deliver this performance,” he stated.

His trainer Sureshkumar stated that practising yoga can help people easily fight any infection or disease as it helps improve the immune system in the body.

“There are 36 asanas which can help us fight infections, if practised earnestly. This attempt is just to show people how yoga helps us lead a healthy life,” he underscored.