STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN ex-serviceman performs yoga on bed of nails to raise awareness on fighting COVID-19

Incidentally, he began practising yoga just after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country and mastered it in a few months

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-serviceman Sureshbabu performing Shanthi asana on a bed of nails at Kriya Baba Ashram in Tiruvannamalai (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 41-year-old ex-serviceman has performed Shanthi asana by lying on a bed of nails for half an hour to create awareness on how yoga can help beat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

K Sureshbabu, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, performed the asana on a bed of 2,555 nails in the presence of locals at Kriya Baba Ashram in the temple town on Saturday.

More stunning was the fact that he made his son, Trannith SS, sit on his body and perform Padmasana even as he was in the supine posture.

Incidentally, he began practising yoga just after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country and mastered it in a few months.

“My curiosity about yoga grew only after the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, I have been practising it earnestly. That gave me the courage to deliver this performance,” he stated.

His trainer Sureshkumar stated that practising yoga can help people easily fight any infection or disease as it helps improve the immune system in the body.

“There are 36 asanas which can help us fight infections, if practised earnestly. This attempt is just to show people how yoga helps us lead a healthy life,” he underscored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Yoga Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp