200 tricycles worth Rs 55 lakh for Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: State Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju flagged off 200 tricycles worth Rs 55 lakh at Arignar Anna Maligai campus, distributed by TN Mercantile Bank as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund here on Saturday. The tricycles will be used for door-to-door collection of household garbage. The bank will also construct and maintain the Rs 70 lakh worth toilets and bathrooms at Jansirani park and Meenakshi park, said Corporation Chief S Visakan.