Administrative nod for works in Cauvery basin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has given administrative sanction for two packages for extension, renovation and modernisation works in the Cauvery sub-basin at a cost of Rs 224.80 crore. These packages are part of 33 packages planned to be carried out in the Cauvery sub-basin.

The works would be carried out in Budalur and Thiruvaiyaru taluks in Thanjavur district. The Government Order issued in this regard on December 26 noted that north portion of the river was heavily silted, while shoal formation and thick vegetation were affecting water flow.

The structures intended to divert water for irrigation and to ensure water share as per orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, require immediate repairs. Hence, all works are scheduled to be completed on a war footing ahead of the opening of Mettur dam on June 12.