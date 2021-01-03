AIADMK guardian of minorities: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hinted at officially approving the classification of seven sub-sects of Devendrakula Vellalar as one community in a month. Addressing a gathering during his election campaign in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Palaniswami said that the recommendations for classifying the seven sub-sects – Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar,

Devendrakulatar and Vadhiriyaar – as ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’ have been sent to the Centre and hinted that the Union government would give its formal approval in a month. Reiterating that the alliance (with BJP) during polls has nothing to do with party policies, Palaniswami said told a gathering at Keelakarai that AIADMK is the guardian angel of minority communities.

Palaniswami in discussion with leaders from Muslim community from the district

Ramnad biggest beneficiary

At Parthibanur, Palaniswami said Ramanathapuram district will be the biggest beneficiary of the Rs 14,000-crore Cauvery-Guntar river linking project. “Tender has been floated and the consecration stone for the magnum opus project will be laid in 20 days. Drought-hit Ramanathapuram district will turn prosperous once the project is completed,” he pointed out.

Livestock park in Salem

Further, he said works are underway to establish Asia’s largest livestock park in Salem. The project will be established in a sprawling 1,600 acres by incorporating advanced technologies in cattle rearing. A food park worth Rs 2,000 crore is being built at Tindivanam to enable farmers fetch good price for produce, he said. Palaniswami said that his government has fulfilled the 2016 poll promise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by giving 90% of the eligible three lakh working women two-wheelers at a subsidised rate of up to Rs 25,000.

members of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a meeting in

Thiruvadanai Assembly constituency;

Infra development

The AIADMK government has gifted the district with Rs 400-crore worth government medical college, government law college, Kunthukal fishing jetty worth Rs 7.70 crore, Nokkuveer fishing harbour worth Rs 128.70 crore, he said at Keelakarai.

Dynasty politics

Taking a dig at DMK, Palaniswami said that the opposition party is known for dynasty politics, whereas, AIADMK sticks everyone together as a family.