EPS is CM candidate: Khushboo Sundar
Published: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:08 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Actor Khushboo Sundar on Saturday said Edappadi K Palaniswami is the chief minister candidate of the alliance since AIADMK is the NDA’s largest party in Tamil Nadu. “However, since the NDA has been following a protocol for announcing CM candidates, it would follow all procedures and make a formal announcement for Tamil Nadu in four or five days,” Khushboo said.