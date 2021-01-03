STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC orders State to respond on missing idols

Also, the authorities found that even the main deities of such temples were missing.

Published: 03rd January 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered notices to the State to file a detailed report on a plea seeking police investigation into ancient idols missing from temples in Thanjavur and several other unlisted temples in the State.Petitioner R Venkataraman alleged that even the documents of lands owned by several temples in the State had been lost.

He also stated that, during a recent inspection conducted by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, it came to light that, in some places where unlisted temples once existed, there are no signs of temples at all now.

Also, the authorities found that even the main deities of such temples were missing. Instead, the authorities were trying to create new registries by modifying the existence of such temples and the possession of the lands owned by them, he alleged.

The petitioner said, besides sending several representations to the HR&CE, he also complained to the idol wing police to register a case. The two-member vacation bench directed HR&CE and Police Department to file a detailed report on the petition by January 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Thanjavur
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp