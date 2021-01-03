I’ll resign if Stalin proves allegations, says Velumani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Responding to DMK President MK Stalin’s allegations of corruption, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani threw an open challenge at the opposition leader to prove the allegations levelled against him.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the dry-run of Covid vaccination special camp at ESI Hospital, the minister said, “If Stalin proves that the allegations are true, I am ready to resign from all posts and will not ask for a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In case Stalin fails to do so, then he had to step down from his position.” Velumani claimed that the DMK chief was levelling baseless allegations against him only to earn political mileage.

“DMK is a party known for dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu. Though there are many experienced persons in the party, Stalin went on to occupy the top post. Meanwhile, AIADMK is a party where a normal party worker could become chief minister through sheer hard work,” he said.

Reacting to incidents that happened at the DMK event in Thondamuthur where a woman was reportedly hit by unidentified men, Velumani said that Stalin had hired goons to attack innocent people. “The allegations and attacks on me will be tolerated, but not on any innocent people in Coimbatore,” he added.