 KP Anbalagan inaugurates Amma mini-clinics

DHARMAPURI: Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan inaugurated two Amma mini-clinics at Madikonpalayam and Indamangalam villages near Dharmapuri on Saturday. Speaking at the event, he said the mini-clinics would help improve health services in villages, where the services were hitherto inaccessible.

Apart from basic diagnoses, medical consultation and treatment would also be offered at the clinics.Speaking about the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical colleges, the Minister said that 21 students in Dharmapuri and as many as 325 in the State got admission into medical colleges through the initiative.