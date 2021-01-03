No confusion over DMK alliance’s CM candidate: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin said that there is no confusion in his party and its allies regarding Chief Minister candidate. He was speaking during a Makkal Grama Sabha meeting convened by the party at Devarayapuram on the outskirts Coimbatore on Saturday.

He said that even after Edappadi K Palaniswami was announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate of AIADMK, there is confusion among its allies. Stalin said that his party did not say that there is mystery surrounding the death of former CM Jayalalithaa.

“Once DMK comes to power, the government will carry out a probe and will ensure that the guilty are booked,” he said. Stalin also charged Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani with corruption charges.