Tirunelveli: Class 11 students provided free bicycles

TIRUNELVELI: Minister VM Rajalakshmi distributed 200 bicycles to Class-XI students of Government Valliyur Higher Secondary School on Saturday. According to sources, a total of 6,196 boys and 9,280 girls studying in 106 government and government-aided schools would be benefited under the free bicycle scheme. Besides, over 8,045 backward community students, 3,305 MBC and 3,294 SC/ST students would also be benefited under the scheme.