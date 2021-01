By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan on Saturday said that the party cadre was working on the field to project Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief minister candidate for the upcoming election.

He told media that the executive meetings were being conducted at the zonal levels across the State. As on Saturday, the south zone meeting was conducted with the party cadre and on Sunday a meeting will be held in Coimbatore, which would be followed by a meeting i n Tiruchy on Monday.