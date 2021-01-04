STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coconut vendor’s green alternative is talk of Vaitheeswarankoil town

A tender coconut vendor in Vaitheeswarankoil is leading by example by adopting an eco-friendly alternative.  Senthil is lauded by consumers and officials for using straws made of the papaya leaf stalk

Published: 04th January 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Though the use of plastic straws was banned in 2019, they are very much in use. But a tender coconut vendor in Vaitheeswarankoil is leading by example by adopting an eco-friendly alternative. V Senthil is lauded by consumers and officials for using straws made of the papaya leaf stalk.

A BA graduate, Senthil said. "I tried using paper straws but they get wet easily. Straws made of papaya leaf stalk are durable and eco-friendly." He had been selling coconut water for around 12 years. "I get papaya leaf stalks from locals who wish to give them away. I clean the stalks and prepare the straw myself. Encouraged by the response from customers, I have planted a tree in my backyard." added V Senthil.

Senthil's success has inspired other vendors into using the green alternative. He received appreciation from residents and social media users. T Manimaran, an engineer in the town, said, "We met Senthil and lauded his idea. We were awed by his justification about health benefits as well."

Officials were all praise for Senthil. According to studies, a plastic drinking water straw takes around 200 years to decompose when buried. "We used to get drinking water straws disposed of by people who drink soft drinks and soft drinks.

We were unable to get rid of them, and we had sent them along with dry and inert wastes to the cement factories. The disposal reduces when such vendors start offering eco-friendly means to the public," said Vaitheeswarankoil Town Panchayat Executive Officer K Kuhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic straws tender coconut vendor papaya leaf stalk
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp