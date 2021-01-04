STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM urges Tamil Nadu government to conduct counselling for MBBS first

Students, if they want to shift to MBBS after joining BDS, have to pay the fees for entire five years of BDS before quitting the course, party's state chief K Balakrishnan said.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:30 AM

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM on Sunday urged the State government to reschedule medical counselling in a way that counselling for MBBS is conducted before that of BDS.

State secretary of the party K Balakrishnan, in a press release, stated that the State government had announced that the second phase of counselling for medical courses in self-finance colleges would commence on January 5.

Usually, in India, counselling was conducted for MBBS first and BDS next, he said, and added that the Tamil Nadu government, however, had scheduled BDS counselling first, against the usual practice.

Students, if they want to shift to MBBS after joining BDS, have to pay the fees for entire five years of BDS before quitting the course, Balakrishnan said.

Hence, the State government should scrap the scheduled counselling and take steps to conduct the counselling for MBBS first in accordance with the earlier practice, the CPM leader urged.

