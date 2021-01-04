DMK-led alliance has collapsed, claims Tamil Nadu BJP chief

By Express News Service

VELLORE: BJP State president L Murugan on Sunday claimed that DMK’s alliance had been destroyed as the party’s allies had announced that they would contest on their own symbols in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting organised for the party’s office-bearers at Mango Mandi in Vellore city, Murugan said the people of Tamil Nadu and farmers were prepared to defeat the DMK in the upcoming election.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated Rs 60,000 crore for four crore students belonging to SC community to pursue higher education, the BJP leader charged DMK president MK Stalin with lying that Modi government had stopped the scholarship.

He accused the Dravidian party of working with a bad intention by opposing teaching of a new language to students of government schools and adi dravidar schools.

Saying that more than three languages were being taught in schools run by the DMK, Murugan accused Stalin of keeping a double-standard.

State BJP general secretary KT Raghavan, Vellore district president V Dasaradhan and the party office-bearers were also present on the occasion.