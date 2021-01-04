STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK-led alliance has collapsed, claims Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Saying that more than three languages were being taught in schools run by the DMK, Murugan accused Stalin of keeping a double-standard.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: BJP State president L Murugan on Sunday claimed that DMK’s alliance had been destroyed as the party’s allies had announced that they would contest on their own symbols in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting organised for the party’s office-bearers at Mango Mandi in Vellore city, Murugan said the people of Tamil Nadu and farmers were prepared to defeat the DMK in the upcoming election.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated Rs 60,000 crore for four crore students belonging to SC community to pursue higher education, the BJP leader charged DMK president MK Stalin with lying that Modi government had stopped the scholarship.

He accused the Dravidian party of working with a bad intention by opposing teaching of a new language to students of government schools and adi dravidar schools.

Saying that more than three languages were being taught in schools run by the DMK, Murugan accused Stalin of keeping a double-standard.

State BJP general secretary KT Raghavan, Vellore district president V Dasaradhan and the party office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L Murugan DMK BJP Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp