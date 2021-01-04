GK Vasan-led TMC gets ready for Tamil Nadu elections

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TMC(M), a trusted ally of AIADMK, has begun preparations for State Assembly polls.

Party president GK Vasan began his statewide tour on Saturday to interact with party functionaries and identify potential constituencies which the party would like to be allocated for during seat-sharing.

Notably, Vasan was the first ally to have publicly accepted Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate. TN Asokan, headquarters secretary of TMC(M), told Express, “We will identify constituencies where we would like to contest in and the candidates to be fielded there. Our party has 40 former MLAs and 20 former MPs. So it will be a tough task to identify the candidates.”

Saying that the party had been maintaining good rapport with AIADMK and other allies over the years, he hoped that the party would receive good support in places where it would contest.

Besides, the party leaders are confident that the Election Commission will allocate the ‘Bicycle’ symbol for TMC(M).