Nothing wrong in varsity’s decision to fix higher standards: High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed challenging modification of minimum qualification prescribed in the prospectus issued by Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) for PG diploma in Sanitary Inspector's course (2020-2021).

Justice S Vaidyanathan observed that the university is entitled to fix any minimum standard for the programme, even if its more than what has been prescribed in the service rules.

"We are living in the world of technology. When there is an advancement in technology, there is nothing wrong in the university's decision to fix higher standards," he observed.

Even the courts were able to function through virtual hearing during the pandemic only because of the technological improvements, he pointed out. Saying he cannot direct the university to follow the old prospectus and fix the same standards forever, the judge dismissed the petition.

The prospectus was challenged by one J Janani on the grounds that the university has modified the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the course. While only a B.Sc Chemistry degree was required to join the course previously, the new prospectus mandated that the candidate, along with the above degree, must have studied Biology or Botany and Zoology subjects in higher secondary.

Stating that according to Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Public Health Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, there was no such requirement, the petitioner prayed the court to quash the said condition.