STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nothing wrong in varsity’s decision to fix higher standards: High Court

Justice S Vaidyanathan observed that the university is entitled to fix any minimum standard for the programme, even if its more than what has been prescribed in the service rules.

Published: 04th January 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed challenging modification of minimum qualification prescribed in the prospectus issued by Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) for PG diploma in Sanitary Inspector's course (2020-2021).

Justice S Vaidyanathan observed that the university is entitled to fix any minimum standard for the programme, even if its more than what has been prescribed in the service rules.

"We are living in the world of technology. When there is an advancement in technology, there is nothing wrong in the university's decision to fix higher standards," he observed.

Even the courts were able to function through virtual hearing during the pandemic only because of the technological improvements, he pointed out. Saying he cannot direct the university to follow the old prospectus and fix the same standards forever, the judge dismissed the petition.

The prospectus was challenged by one J Janani on the grounds that the university has modified the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the course. While only a B.Sc Chemistry degree was required to join the course previously, the new prospectus mandated that the candidate, along with the above degree, must have studied Biology or Botany and Zoology subjects in higher secondary.

Stating that according to Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Public Health Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, there was no such requirement, the petitioner prayed the court to quash the said condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhigram Rural Institute PG diploma Sanitary Inspector's course Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp