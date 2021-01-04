Only we can deliver spiritual politics in Tamil Nadu: Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “DMK president MK Stalin would have been decimated from his political career, if we had decided to take revenge against him during the last ten years of our regime,” said State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Viswakarma community association, Bhalaji said that Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani had carried out various infrastructure projects across the State, while Stalin had not “done anything” for Coimbatore.

Referring to the alleged assault on women at ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ meeting organised by the DMK in the district, the minister said that members of the DMK had a habit of attacking innocent women.

“However, unlike the DMK, the AIADMK cadre does not threaten anyone,” he said.

Rajenthra Bhalaji also said that only the AIADMK would be able to deliver ‘spiritual politics’ in the State.

“The DMK will not do any good to the people if it comes to power,” he said.

Stating that the AIADMK government was delivering good governance, the minister exhorted members of the Viswakarma community to extend their support to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party in the upcoming Assembly elections.