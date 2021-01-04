STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farms to tables abroad: A business so ‘cool’

Freshara Picklz Exports, a company situated at Velakkalnatham, a tiny village in Tirupattur district, has been exporting processed cucumber to clients located in about 35 countries.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Foodies may agree that a sumptuous meal is never complete without a plate of green salad.

And what occupies a major part of the salad plate than the neatly-cut juicy, round-shaped cucumber! Well, that’s not the juicy part of the story.

This humble vegetable has just helped a Tamil Nadu exports company make an annual turnover of Rs 65 crore.

Freshara Picklz Exports, a company situated at Velakkalnatham, a tiny village in Tirupattur district, has been exporting processed cucumber to clients located in about 35 countries.

Preserved gherkin, and processed baby cucumber are the major items that they export.

An overview at their business shows they have been exporting close to 800 containers of the products, weighing about 13,000 tonnes, every year to overseas clients.

“We enter into an agreement with farmers from Tirupattur, Salem and Dharmapuri districts, and provide them with seeds and inputs,” says Yusuf, manager of Freshara Picklz Exports.

The idea to explore the hardly-tapped potential of cucumber exports struck Junaid Ahmed, when his father prodded him to look for a career outside the construction sector.

“I zeroed in on this business after a lot of research,” says Junaid, the managing director of the company. He started the firm in 2014-15, with an investment of  Rs 5 crore.

The company had won the best exports firm award in 2017-18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freshara Picklz Exports
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp