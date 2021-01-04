STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why spend crores on advertising for mini clinics? Stalin questions EPS government

Stalin pointed out that there are no full-time staff and that the doctors are brought from PHCs to treat patients.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:22 AM

DMK chief MK Stalin holds ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ meeting in Erode on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: On the second day of ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ meeting at Vellode in Erode district, DMK chief MK Stalin questioned the State government on the need to spend to ‘crores of rupees to advertise for mini clinics’.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Stalin said, “We welcome the scheme which improves access to health care in rural areas. However, the government is only offering emergency care and minor treatments in these facilities. This is despite spending crores to advertise for these clinics.” 

He also alleged that several Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are dysfunctional and hospitals lack basic facilities.

During the meeting, Stalin declared that his party is considering to extend the period of work provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 to 150 days, and clear pending wages on daily basis, if it comes to power. He also assured to waive off students’ education loans. 

Speaking of DMK’s ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ initiative, he said that his party helped those in need during the lockdown, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Though not in power, DMK has been serving the public for the last 10 years,” he stressed.  

Stalin assured representatives of power loom units that measures would be taken to curb hoarding of yarn.

