Will work to ensure equal rights for women: MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

SALEM: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that his party would work to provide equal rights to women.

Addressing a gathering at Yercaud, Haasan said that his party wants to bring gender equality in all sectors from agriculture to space.

“When we announced a salary for housewives, everyone criticised it. But now, they ask how much we will provide as salary,” he said.

The MNM chief said that his entry into politics was necessitated by the corruption in politics.

“Mahatma Gandhi asked the British to quit India. Now, people should join hands with the MNM to ask corrupt politicians to quit,” Haasan added.

Haasan promised to fix the damaged roads in Yercaud within six months if elected to power.

To safeguard wild animals, he said that a sanctuary for Indian Gaur will be set up at the hill station. The MNM chief also interacted with tea and coffee estate workers.

Earlier, the MNM president started his campaign in the district at Alagapuram junction in Salem.

Haasan said that his party would bring honest schemes, which would improve the livelihoods of the people.

“The next ten years will bring a change in your lives. If we all join hands, tomorrow is ours,” he said.