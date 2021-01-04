STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth support to boost AIADMK chances in Tamil Nadu polls: Palaniswami

Stating that the AIADMK government runs on people’s interest, he claimed that if DMK comes into governance, Hitler’s rule would resume.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:38 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Lauding the youth’s effort in supporting the AIADMK in the election campaigns, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the overwhelming support of Tamil Nadu’s youth has boosted and given better scope for the party in the upcoming polls.

He was addressing the members of the IT wing and youth wing of the party at Kovilpatti on Sunday.

Stating that the AIADMK government runs on people’s interest, he claimed that if DMK comes into governance, Hitler’s rule would resume.

Criticising DMK president MK Stalin’s comment on equating farmers with rowdies, Palaniswami said that disregarding farmers’ community is highly condemnable.

“My gestures resemble that of a farmer, while Stalin resembles a rowdy as he has been in rowdyism.”

While soliciting votes at Vilathikulam, Palaniswami refuted Stalin’s comment on dissecting AIADMK into three and said that the party is strong and no one can break it.

Recalling DMK’s poll promise in the 2006 assembly election, he asked the Vilathikulam people if they received the two-acre land that was promised to be allocated to all households.

Kudimaramathu schemes

During his campaign at the Villiseri village, Palaniswami said the AIADMK has implemented effective Kudimaramathu schemes and built check dams across rivers to harness waters.

Saying that the State is one of the highest to receive crop insurance relief of Rs 9,400 crore in the past four years, he added that the State has provided compensation of crop damages due to drought and flood.

Cattle park in Salem

Talking about Asia’s biggest cattle park that is to come upon 1,600-acre land at Thalaivasal in Salem district, Palaniswami said that the park will house both veterinary hospitals and research institutions.

“To double the cattle farmers’ income, works are on the anvil to develop a crossbred cow, which would milk more and crossbred goats of increased weight. The farmers will be educated on the best practices of rearing chicken and fishes to increase their income,” Palaniswami stated. 

While addressing the crowd at Kovilpatti, Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a cattle sperm research institution will be launched at Rs 48 crore in Ooty.

The state government had issued a government order to establish a cattle research institution at Kovilpatti veterinary hospital campus at a cost of Rs 4 crore, he informed.

Chief Minister also informed the safety match manufacturers that the State government had convinced the Central government to reduce the GST from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

Steps are being taken to establish cold storage worth Rs 20 crore each in 10 districts to sell fresh vegetables and fruits at the time of demand, he added.

On 7.5% reservation

The 7.5 per cent reservation increased the number of government school students joining government medical colleges from six to 313 and 92 in government dental institutions.

“Last year only six government school students joined the medical college because of the NEET exam; we are likely to open 11 medical colleges next year,” Chief Minister said. 

Farmers’ man 

Looking at the farmers cultivating minor millets, cotton, lemons and other farmers in Villiseri, Palaniswami said that they will get double returns in future.

“AIADMK government is likely to procure farm produce directly from farmers avoiding middlemen and export to international markets.”

