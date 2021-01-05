STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 36-year-old sexually assaults minor girl, held

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

The woman was sexually assaulted five years back when she had gone to a farm in the village to pluck cotton. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl. According to sources, the suspect is a 36-year-old man, a daily wage labourer from a village near Neelambur in the district. The 13-year-old victim, a Class VIII student, came under her grandmother's care after her parents' demise. However, the minor was reportedly ignored by the woman and her siblings -- a sister and two brothers. Taking advantage of this situation, the suspect from the same locality, got into a relationship with the girl. He allegedly sexually assaulted the minor several times on the pretext of marrying her. The girl was also threatened of dire consequences in case she decided to reveal about him. When the victim's family learnt about the developments, they decided to settle the matter amicably by getting them married. The family went ahead with the plan against the girl's wish.

Meanwhile, the girl was found to be two-months pregnant during a health check a few days ago. Following this, the health staff alerted the Childline officials, who then inquired the family members along with Social Welfare Department officials and the Sulur police. They rescued the minor girl on Saturday. She is being taken care of by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), sources added.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect met with an accident near Arugampalayam railway gate and sustained a fracture on his left hand. He is currently receiving treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). A team of police personnel from the Sulur Police Station was deputed at the hospital.

A case was registered on Sunday under sections 5 (l) (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POSCO Act and the suspect was remanded in the prison on Monday, sources further said.

The Childline officials said that the police did not take any action against the child marriage even when the issue was mentioned in the complaint. 

When asked, the investigation officer said that the complainant did not mention about the marriage but only the sexual assault. A POCSO case was registered based on her statement, the officer added.

53-year-old man held

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl in a village near Annur on Saturday. The suspect from a village near Annur in Coimbatore is a daily wage labourer. He was booked under sections 3 (b), 4, 5 (m) and 6 of the POCSO Act.

