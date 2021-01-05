STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister says next five to ten years is expected to be golden era for our country

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government is taking up a massive project to vaccinate the nation against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.Speaking at the 32nd convocation function of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, the minister through video conference said the Centre had initiated a slew of measures to prevent contagion. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been interacting with Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories to collaborate efforts to effectively manage the crisis,” Harsh Vardhan added.

“I agree that the pandemic has turned the clock back many years, if not decades. The deadly virus has derailed our painstaking efforts for development, and diverted scientific attention. The lockdown has raised insurmountable barriers, interrupted supply chains and diverted manufacturing capacities. What we need now is strategised thinking, thought leadership and disruptive social entrepreneurship. It needs mass mobilisation, aggressive campaigns, powerful partners and deep commitments, especially from doctors. Doctors are the backbone of any society. If healthcare professionals are committed, then many things will fall into place,” the minister said.

Noting that India spends about 4.2 per cent of its GDP on healthcare and related services, as compared to about 18 per cent by many developed nations, Harsh Vardhan said, “The government has already made a substantial increase in the healthcare spending this year and the Finance Commission has projected a massive increase in the health outlay for the next five years. At present, our doctor - patient ratio is 1:1700. It should improve to 1:1000 as per World Health Organisation norms. We are also trying to set up one medical college in every district in the country.”

Medical professionals have a lot of scope to innovate, and responsibility to facilitate the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘AtmaNirbhar India’, and also contribute to the ‘Make in India’, the minister reminded the students. “The next five to ten years are expected to be a golden era for our country. All youth should imbibe Gandhiji’s teachings to create a better society,” he added. 

Chancellor VR Venkataachalam conferred the degrees to the graduates, and along with Pro Chancellor R V Sengutuvan and Vice Chancellor PV Vijayaraghavan, presented 94 gold medals to meritorious students. 

