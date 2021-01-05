Colleges in Puducherry to reopen for all students on January 6 after gap of nine months

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Colleges in Puducherry will reopen for all students on Wednesday after a gap of nine months.

Though colleges opened on December 17, classes were limited to final year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Y Lakshminarayana Reddy, Director of Higher and Technical Education, in a circular to the principals of all colleges, directed them to resume classes for all students by following the Standard Operating Procedures.

All colleges should provide sanitisers and the students must be allowed after their temperatures are checked.

In case there are more than 60 students in a class, they should be divided into two groups and classes taken for six days a week.

Colleges must ensure that the students maintain social distancing and wear masks on the campus and during classes.