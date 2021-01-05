Dayanidhi Maran slams Centre for inadequate Covid vaccine trials

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday claimed that the Centre was playing with the lives of the people by not ensuring adequate trials before granting approval to vaccines. The DMK leader, who started his two-day poll campaign here on Monday, asked the people to be aware of the vaccines.

“It is not right to approve Covid vaccines without conducting proper trials,” he said, without naming the vaccine. Charging the Centre of treating Muslims as “enemies”, Maran said that the DMK strongly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, while the AIADMK and PMK extended their support to the law.



“We will always protect the interest of minorities. The people should teach them [the AIADMK and PMK] a lesson, when they come for campaigning,” he said.

Maran said the Rs 2,500-Pongal gift announced by the State was merely a ploy to grab votes.