DVAC probe: HC seeks TN govt’s reply

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the State to respond to a plea moved by DMK former MLA Appavu challenging a Government Order (G.O.) that mandates sanction from Secretary of Public Department to initiate probe against ministers by the DVAC.

Ordering a notice to the government, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy questioned why political parties were bringing political matters to the courtroom.

According to the petitioner, corruption charges against the Chief Minister and other ministers had been forwarded by the DVAC to Principal Secretary of the Public Department for sanction to initiate a probe.

Petitioner’s counsel senior advocate N R Elango submitted, “The condition in the Government Order makes the accused themselves the judges of their own cases.”The bench issued notice to the State and ordered it to file a report in six weeks.